'You Are Focussing Too Much On Social Media': Rishabh Pant Sledges Michael Vaughan In Hilarious Video

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant joined former cricketers Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan on the Club Prairie Fire video podcast and managed to troll the ex-England captain over his social media addiction.

Gilchrist asked Pant how he would sledge Vaughan if they were playing against each other. Pant after all, is known for his cheeky comments from behind the stumps when he plays for Team India.

"I'm interested, how would you engage Michael Vaughan in a verbal stoush on the field. What are you saying to put him off his game?" Gilchrist asked Pant.

"Don't have to say much," said Vaughan with a cheeky smile on his face.

"I would say you are focussing too much on social media instead of playing your cricket," Pant replied and left everyone on the podcast in splits. "And you'd be right," Gilchrist agreed.

The host then asked Pant to have a go at Gilchrist but the Delhi Capitals captain said that he wouldn't sledge the former Aussie stumper while he was batting because he was "anyways off".

"I think he's anyways off when he was playing. He's in his own zone you can't disturb these kind of players," Pant said with a smile on his face.

Pant is going to make his comeback to the sport after 15 months. He suffered a horrific car accident in the wee hours of December 31, 2022, which left him with serious injuries on his knees and back.

But the 26-year-old has managed to recover in record time and was recently declared fully fit to bat and keep wickets for DC in IPL 2024 by the BCCI and NCA.