 'You Appeal For Everything?': Banter Between Adam Zampa & Mohammad Rizwan Goes Viral During 2nd ODI; Video
Pakistan lost the review after appealing for caught behind against Australia.

Shreyas DhopeshwarkarUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 04:22 PM IST
article-image
Pic Credit: Twitter

Pakistan captain and keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and Australia's Adam Zampa shared a hilarious banter during the 2nd ODI on Friday at the Adelaide Oval. With Rizwan appealing vociferously after assuming that Zampa has edged one behind the stumps, Zampa hilariously questioned the 32-year-old on appealing for everything.

The incident occurred in the 34th over of the innings as Naseem Shah sent down a short-pitched delivery and Zampa swung unconvincingly for a pull shot. With Rizwan asking Zampa whether he should go for the review, the Aussie leg-spinner tricked him into taking it, leaving the commentators in splits. However, snicko showed nothing and the players walked back to their mark.

Zampa's cameo of 21-ball 18 with a four and a six helped Australia to 163 in what was an abject surrender by the hosts. Haris Rauf emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan with five scalps, while Shaheen Shah Afridi snaffled three. Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain picked up one each as Australia's innings lasted only 35 overs.

Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique flatten Australia as Pakistan level the three-game series.

Meanwhile, Pakistan openers Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique stitched an opening stand of 137 runs only in 20.2 overs to put the tourists on course for victory. Zampa snared Ayub, who missed out on his hundred by 18 runs, but Pakistan needed only 26.3 overs to complete the run-chase with nine wickets to spare.

The two sides will play the series-decider on November 10 in Perth.

