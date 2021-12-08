Yoga to be included school curriculum as sport in Madhya Pradesh, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

While chairing the meeting of the Task Force constituted for National Education Policy 2020, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “Yoga will be developed as a sport and included in the curriculum of school education. We will institute a Yoga Commission to promote yoga among the masses.

“We will integrate yoga education at the school level to make education interesting and to promote good health among students.”

He also mentioned that continuous improvement is being made in the quality of education in the state government schools. Consequently, this will reduce the propensity of the general public towards private schools.

CM Chouhan further stated, “The aim of education is to impart knowledge, skills and values ​​of citizenship. Hence, implementation of effective method of imparting moral education along with vocational education under the National Education Policy will play a big role towards this goal.”

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 01:13 PM IST