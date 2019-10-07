YMCA invites for state-level Athletics

Mumbai: The 44th Bombay YMCA Annual State-Level Athletic Meet, organised under the auspices of the MCDAAA by the Bombay YMCA Physical Education Department, will be conducted at the University Pavilion, Marine Lines from November 28 to December 1, 2019.

All those who are interested in participating in the meet are requested to submit their completed entry form along with the fees to the Bombay YMCA, Physical Education Department office, Jhulla Maidan, Agripada,Mumbai 400 0011 between 9.00 am to 4.00 pm. The last date for submitting entries is Friday, November 8, 2019 and entries will not be accepted at any of the other YMCA centres.

For more details contact: YMCA Secretary and Event Manager, R.K. Amul Raj on 9833087204.