YMCA athletics to start tomorrow

Mumbai: Over 130 medals will be up for grabs during the 44th Bombay YMCA State-Level Annual Athletic Meet 2019, organised under the auspices of the MCDAAA by the Bombay YMCA Physical Education Department, will be conducted at the University Pavilion, Marine Lines from November 28 to December 1, 2019.

A overwhelming number of over 4500 athletes from around 250 schools, colleges, gymkhana/clubs and institutions will be seen in action during the four-day track and field meet.