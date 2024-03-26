'Yes, I Am Dark': Former India Leg-Spinner L Sivaramakrishnan Hits Back After Facing Racist Abuse Online

Former India leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan faced racist abuse on social media on Monday after posting a picture with an elephant.

Netizens resorted to derogatory name-calling and remarks about Sivaramakrishnan's skin colour in comparison to the animal's. He faced these abuses after visiting the Ayyappan Temple in Mahalingapuram on the occasion of its 50th anniversary.

He posted a picture with an elephant and started getting trolled for it. Despite the trolling, the resilient 58-year-old retaliated against his detractors.

"Hii sir that elephant is more visible in night than you," a user named Kohinoor commented. Siva, acknowledging the jab at his complexion, responded defiantly.

"Yes, I am dark," Siva hit back.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan profile

Born on December 31, 1965, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, he made his debut for the Indian cricket team in 1983. Sivaramakrishnan represented India in both Test and One Day International (ODI) formats during the 1980s.

He played 9 Tests and 16 ODIs for India in which he picked 26 and 15 wickets, respectively. He was known for his unique bowling action and ability to extract turn from any surface.

After retiring from cricket, Sivaramakrishnan pursued a career in cricket commentary and analysis.

He has been a prominent figure in cricket broadcasting, providing insights and commentary for various cricket tournaments around the world.