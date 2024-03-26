 'Yes, I Am Dark': Former India Leg-Spinner L Sivaramakrishnan Hits Back After Facing Racist Abuse Online
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Yes, I Am Dark': Former India Leg-Spinner L Sivaramakrishnan Hits Back After Facing Racist Abuse Online

'Yes, I Am Dark': Former India Leg-Spinner L Sivaramakrishnan Hits Back After Facing Racist Abuse Online

Siva faced these abuses after he visited Ayyappan temple in Mahalingapuram on the occasion of its 50th anniversary and posted a picture with an elephant.

Rohan SenUpdated: Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 01:12 PM IST
article-image

Former India leg-spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan faced racist abuse on social media on Monday after posting a picture with an elephant.

Netizens resorted to derogatory name-calling and remarks about Sivaramakrishnan's skin colour in comparison to the animal's. He faced these abuses after visiting the Ayyappan Temple in Mahalingapuram on the occasion of its 50th anniversary.

He posted a picture with an elephant and started getting trolled for it. Despite the trolling, the resilient 58-year-old retaliated against his detractors.

"Hii sir that elephant is more visible in night than you," a user named Kohinoor commented. Siva, acknowledging the jab at his complexion, responded defiantly.

"Yes, I am dark," Siva hit back.

Read Also
'Just Cut Off My Call': Sivaramakrishnan Accuses R Ashwin Of Disrespect; Faces Backlash From Indian...
article-image

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan profile

Born on December 31, 1965, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, he made his debut for the Indian cricket team in 1983. Sivaramakrishnan represented India in both Test and One Day International (ODI) formats during the 1980s.

He played 9 Tests and 16 ODIs for India in which he picked 26 and 15 wickets, respectively. He was known for his unique bowling action and ability to extract turn from any surface.

After retiring from cricket, Sivaramakrishnan pursued a career in cricket commentary and analysis.

He has been a prominent figure in cricket broadcasting, providing insights and commentary for various cricket tournaments around the world.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bengaluru Engineer Loses ₹1.5 Crore In Online Cricket Betting, Wife Dies By Suicide After...

Bengaluru Engineer Loses ₹1.5 Crore In Online Cricket Betting, Wife Dies By Suicide After...

'To Feel Normal For 2 Months Was A Surreal Experience': Virat Kohli Reflects On His Paternity Leave

'To Feel Normal For 2 Months Was A Surreal Experience': Virat Kohli Reflects On His Paternity Leave

'Saans Toh Lene De': Virat Kohli's Banter With Harpreet Brar Amid RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 Clash Goes...

'Saans Toh Lene De': Virat Kohli's Banter With Harpreet Brar Amid RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 Clash Goes...

Viral Video: Hardik Pandya Seen Hugging Rohit Sharma’s Wife Ritika Sajdeh At Holi Party Amid MI...

Viral Video: Hardik Pandya Seen Hugging Rohit Sharma’s Wife Ritika Sajdeh At Holi Party Amid MI...

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Interesting Moments From The Match As Virat Kohli Stars In Bengaluru's Win

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Interesting Moments From The Match As Virat Kohli Stars In Bengaluru's Win