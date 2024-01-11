'Yeah Of Course': Brazilian Football Legend Ronaldo Recognizes Virat Kohli From The Photo Showed By YouTuber IShowSpeed; Watch

Brazilian Football Legend Ronaldo and YouTuber IShowSpeed | Credits: Twitter/Mufaddal Vohra

Virat Kohli's popularity around the world has further become evident after former Brazilian football legend Ronaldo managed to recognize him after seeing the photo of Team India's batting star.

Kohli is one of the most popular athletes with a massive fan following around the world. The 35-year-old was the most searched cricketer in the globe on Google in 2023. Also, former Indian captain became the most searched Asian personality on Wikipedia last year.

Famous American YouTuber IShowSpeed met Ronaldo during his tour across Brazil. Speed himself claims to be the big fan of Virat Kohli. In a viral video, IShowSpeed can be seen asking whether he knows Kohli.

Ronaldo was initially unsure of Virat Kohli's name until IShowSpeed showed the picture of Indian batting legend and mentioned, ""He's the best, better than Babar Azam." When former Brazilian footballer took a look photo and then he recognized Kohli.

Speed - Do you know Virat Kohli, he is the GOAT of cricket?!



Ronaldo Nazario- Yeah definitely. pic.twitter.com/MbFYNCoRGf — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 10, 2024

Kohli is one the best batters of this generation. He has plethora of records to his name in his illustrious international career. During the World Cup 2023 semifinal against New Zealand, the 35-year-old became the first batter to record 50 ODI centuries, shattering ex-batting icon Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 centuries in the format.

Virat Kohli has amassed 26704 runs, including 80 centuries and 139 half-centuries, at an average of 54.27 in 520 matches in international cricket.

Virat Kohli ruled out of the 1st T20I against Afghanistan

Virat Kohli opted out of the opening match of three-match T20I series against Afghanistan at Mohali due to personal reasons. It has been reported that former Team India captain travelled back home to celebrate his daughter, Vamika's birthday on January 11.

Kohli made his return to T20I squad for the Afghanistan series after a gap of 14 months. His last appearance in the shortest format of the game was in T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal against England.

Virat Kohli's return to T20I squad is an indication that he will be part of T20 World Cup plans. He is the currently the leading run-getter in T20Is, with 4008 runs, including a century and 37 half-centuries, at an average of 52.73 in 115 matches.