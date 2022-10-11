'Ye kudrat ka nizam hai': TV anchor trolls Ramiz Raja for Virat Kohli comment, watch

PCB chief Ramiz Raja | Agencies

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief, Ramiz Raja has got the knack of making headlines by bringing Indian cricket into his conversations to get more attention.

The same happened as he highlighted how Indian fans and media celebrated Virat Kohli's 71st international ton but the same is not the case with their Pakistani counterparts.

Unwarranted criticism

Pointing out the fact that skipper Babar and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan are criticised for their poor strike-rates in the T20 format.

Similar to Virat Kohli, who scored a ton in the Asia Cup against Afghanistan, Babar Azam too scored a century. But Raja pointed out the difference in the mood of the two fan groups.

While India celebrated Kohli's 71st international ton, Babar was questioned over his poor strike-rate, when he scored 110 against England.

Replying to Ramiz's comment, an anchor on Samaa TV said: "That is because Kohli hadn't scored his 71st (international) century for three years. Or else it wouldn't have been that important."

Ramiz then responded: "What are you talking about? Four of his catches in that match were dropped, that too against a team like Afghanistan. And my point is that, if a Pakistani batter scores a century why isn't it run in that fashion in the media?"

The anchor countered the PCB chief and said: "Unn chaar catches chootne ko toh main kudrat ka nizam kahungi (I would call those four dropped catches as laws of nature) because this 'kudrat ka nizam' is very famous these days."