Yash Fadte, Mahesh Mangaonkar continue their fine form in Western Slam

Mumbai: Top seeds Yash Fadte of Goa and Mumbai's own Mahesh Mangaonkar continued their fine run in their respective groups, in the ongoing Western Slam (Junior) sponsored by JSW, Raheja Corp, Shoppers Stop, Indospace Logistics, at the Bombay Gymkhana Squash Courts here on Saturday. Given the top billing in the boys under-19 section the Goan cueist Fadte notched up a 3-0 win over Shivamraaj Gulati of Chandigarh and a place in the last eight of the contest.

Mangoankar who has been out of the country for most of the time disposed off Araash Mehta conceding just 14 points in his 11-4, 11-7, 11-3 scoreline. Unseeded Neel Joshi of Maharashtra accounted for a mild upset as he over came ranked Deepak Mandal by 11-5, 11-5, 11-5 to join the above in the quarter-finals of the championship. Advait Adik also made his way into the title contention beating Vivaan Jaikishan 11-9, 11-5, 11-2. The budding Fadte who is also contesting in the men's section made progress along with Rahul Baitha.

Results

Boy’s (U-19); Pre-quarters): Yash Fadte [1] bt Shivamraaj Gulati [9/16] 11-4, 11-4, 11-7; Advait Adik [9/16] bt Vivaan Jaikishan [5/8] 11-9, 11-5, 11-2; Prithvi Singh [5/8] bt Tarun Mammen [9/16] 11-1, 11-1, 11-2; Suraj Chand [3/4] bt Shlok Makhija [9/16] 11-8, 11-4, 11-4; Neel Joshi bt Deepak Mandal [9/16] 11-5, 11-5, 11-5.

Men’s Open: Mahesh Mangaonkar [1] bt Araash Mehta [17/32] 11-4, 11-7, 11-3; Abhishek Pradhan [2] bt Ravi Dixit 12-10, 11-13, 9-11, 11-1, 11-5; Yash Fadte [5/8] bt Tizil Saini 11-2, 11-7, 11-3 ; Abhinav Sinha [5/8] bt Rahul Vasishtha 11-2, 11-5, 10-12, 11-7; Naveen Jangra [9/16] bt Abhinav Thyagarajan 11-4, 11-8, 15-13; Aishwary Singh [9/16] bt Shanay Dharod 11-3, 11-3, 11-3; Abhishek Agarwal [3/4] bt Kunal Singh [17/32] 11-7, 11-6, 11-6; Rahul Baitha [9/16] bt Shaan Dalal 11-7, 11-5, 9-11, 11-6

- FPJ Sports Desk