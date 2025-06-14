WWE Smack Down Results: John Cena To Face R-Truth Next Week; Randy Orton & Alexa Bliss Among Winners As King Of The Ring & Queen Of The Ring Tournaments Commence

Randy Orton (R). | (Image Credits: X)

The latest episode of WWE Smack Down took place at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky as the fallout from the pay-per-view of Money in the Bank continued. The massive King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments also began, while the likes of John Cena, CM Punk and R-Truth also made appearances.

John Cena kicked off the episode, while Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes and LA Knight also made their way to the ring. With the King of the Ring on the horizon, LA Knight expressed his confidence in defeating everyone in his way to win the tournament. As Cena left the ring to exit the arena, R-Truth attacked him from behind.

The men's King of The Ring match kicked off with Randy Orton, LA Knight, Carmelo Hayes and Aleister Black locking horns. Orton emerged victorious by pinning LA Knight. Solo Sikoa next confronted Jacob Fatu for betraying him in the Money in the Bank as the former promised to avenge it.

WHAT THE?!@RealLAKnight just paid the price for costing @bronbreakkerwwe his spot in the King of the Ring Tournament 😬#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/wlIBpXaASA — WWE (@WWE) June 14, 2025

Next in action was the fatal four-way Queen of the Ring qualifying match between Jade Cargill, Michin, Nia Jax and Piper Niven. Cargill won the match by landing the piper bomb onto Niven. The men's tag team division was also in action as The Motor City Machine Guns took on Wyatt Sicks. The latter won Lumis landed a leg drop.

R-Truth locks Cena in STF, to face Undisputed Champion next week

John Cena's music hit once again on the night as he decides to confront R-Truth by calling him out. But out comes CM Punk as the two talk about their Undisputed Championship match. As Cena prepares to walk up to the back, R-Truth attacks him once more and locks him in the STF, prompting the security personnel to come and break it up.

R-Truth went on to demand match with Cena on Smack Down next week from Nick Aldis, who granted him. The second Queen of the Ring match took place between Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, Alba Fyre and Candice LeRae and Bliss won it. The main event was yet another King of the Ring Match between Cody Rhodes, Damian Preist, Shinsuke Nakamura and Andrade.

Rhodes won by applying his finisher on Nakamura.

Quick Match Results:

— Randy Orton def. LA Knight, Carmelo Hayes and Aleister Black

— Jade Cargill def. Michin, Nia Jax and Piper Niven

— The Wyatt Sicks def. The Motor City Machine Guns

— Alexa Bliss def. Charlotte Flair, Alba Fyre and Candice LeRae

— Cody Rhodes def. Shinsuke Nakamura, Andrade and Damian Priest