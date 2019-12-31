WWE Monday Night Raw December 30, 2019: Highlights, Results and more!

The last episode of 2019' WWE Monday Night Raw aired on December 30. Filled with action, the unexpected turn of events was a treat for fans leaving them on their toes wanting for more.
Moments after Andrade succesfully defended his United States Championship, Ricochet emerges to challenge him to a second impromptu contest.
The Phenomenal AJ Styles got the unexpected, 'RKO' out-of-nowhere. In a battle of words between AJ Styles and Randy Orton (with clutch support), the Viper shocked the WWE Universe by performing his signature move.
Moments after declaring her entrance in WWE Royal Rumble (pay-per-view), Charlotte Flair asked for a challenge. The Queen of Hearts, Natalya responded to Flair's call. In an action packed duel, Flair emerged victorious. With a thrilling performace, will Flair complete her quest to win the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble?
Samoa Joe made his return to the ring in wrestling gear after months as a commentator. Performing his signature move, 'Coquina clutch' on Seth Rollins, Joe rescued Kevin Owens who was assaulted by Rollins and the team 'Authors of Pain' comprising of former Raw and NXT tag-team champions Akam and Rezar.
With officials coming to resolve the heated brawl, fans saw Owens perform a frontflip from the top-rope turnbuckle.
The highly anticipated wedding of Bobby Lashley and Lana crashed at the hands of uninvited guests - Rusev and Liv Morgan.
After a bried interruption by Morgan, Rusev slammed into Lashley putting him through the cake and gave him a massive whooping.
