WWE Legend John Cena Gives Big Update About His Royal Rumble 2025 Participation During Retirement Tour

WWE legend John Cena will be appearing in his very last Royal Rumble event which will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis next year. In a Royal Rumble announcement video, Cena said, “Those are strong words –‘The last time is now’. In 2025, there will be a myriad of history-making events. The last time I will ever compete in a Royal Rumble event is February 1st, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, Indiana. And you want to make sure you’re there. It is my last Royal Rumble as the road to WrestleMania kicks off.”

John Cena, who has been a prominent figure in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) for over two decades, made a surprise appearance at the Money in the Bank 2024 and shocked the audience with his announcement of retirement from WWE.

Alongside his appearance at Royal Rumble, Cena is also confirmed to be a part of RAW's Netflix debut and WrestleMania 41. Cena is a two-time Royal Rumble winner. He won the event in 2008 and 2013. The 16-time world champion hasn’t won the Royal Rumble matches since 2018. Back in 2018 Cena entered at the No 20 spot and made it to the final four. Unfortunately, he was eliminated by Shinsuke Nakamura.

Can Cena make history on his Farewell tour?

Besides bidding farewell to WWE, Cena is also in pursuit of making history. If Cena wins Royal Rumble he stands a chance to surpass Ric Flair's record to become the most decorated wrestler in the history of WWE.

Currently, Cena and Flair have 16 world titles to their name. Cena has held the WWE Championship 13 times and the World Heavyweight Championship three times. Cena’s legacy speaks for itself, and he shall be embraced and regarded as one of the best to ever step onto the ring once he calls time.