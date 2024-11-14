 WWE Legend John Cena Gives Big Update About His Royal Rumble 2025 Participation During Retirement Tour
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWWE Legend John Cena Gives Big Update About His Royal Rumble 2025 Participation During Retirement Tour

WWE Legend John Cena Gives Big Update About His Royal Rumble 2025 Participation During Retirement Tour

John Cena announced his retirement from WWE during this year's Money In The Bank event

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 03:46 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

WWE legend John Cena will be appearing in his very last Royal Rumble event which will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis next year. In a Royal Rumble announcement video, Cena said, “Those are strong words –‘The last time is now’. In 2025, there will be a myriad of history-making events. The last time I will ever compete in a Royal Rumble event is February 1st, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, Indiana. And you want to make sure you’re there. It is my last Royal Rumble as the road to WrestleMania kicks off.”

John Cena, who has been a prominent figure in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) for over two decades, made a surprise appearance at the Money in the Bank 2024 and shocked the audience with his announcement of retirement from WWE.

Alongside his appearance at Royal Rumble, Cena is also confirmed to be a part of RAW's Netflix debut and WrestleMania 41. Cena is a two-time Royal Rumble winner. He won the event in 2008 and 2013. The 16-time world champion hasn’t won the Royal Rumble matches since 2018. Back in 2018 Cena entered at the No 20 spot and made it to the final four. Unfortunately, he was eliminated by Shinsuke Nakamura.

Can Cena make history on his Farewell tour?

FPJ Shorts
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 OUT; What's Next?
Bihar Police Constable Result 2024 OUT; What's Next?
HAL Q2 FY25: PAT Zooms 22% To ₹1,510.49 Crore In September Quarter
HAL Q2 FY25: PAT Zooms 22% To ₹1,510.49 Crore In September Quarter
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai Metro & BEST Services Extended Till Midnight On Voting Day
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai Metro & BEST Services Extended Till Midnight On Voting Day
Abhishek Malik Steps In Shoes Of Ravi Dubey For Jamai Raja 2: Reports
Abhishek Malik Steps In Shoes Of Ravi Dubey For Jamai Raja 2: Reports

Besides bidding farewell to WWE, Cena is also in pursuit of making history. If Cena wins Royal Rumble he stands a chance to surpass Ric Flair's record to become the most decorated wrestler in the history of WWE.

Currently, Cena and Flair have 16 world titles to their name. Cena has held the WWE Championship 13 times and the World Heavyweight Championship three times. Cena’s legacy speaks for itself, and he shall be embraced and regarded as one of the best to ever step onto the ring once he calls time.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'All On The Line': Champions Trophy 2025 To Remain In Pakistan After ICC Reveals New Promo Video

'All On The Line': Champions Trophy 2025 To Remain In Pakistan After ICC Reveals New Promo Video

WWE Legend John Cena Gives Big Update About His Royal Rumble 2025 Participation During Retirement...

WWE Legend John Cena Gives Big Update About His Royal Rumble 2025 Participation During Retirement...

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul: When & Where To Live Stream The Boxing Match Live In India, UK & US

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul: When & Where To Live Stream The Boxing Match Live In India, UK & US

PV Sindhu Exits In Pre-Quarters Of Japan Masters, India's Campaign Ends

PV Sindhu Exits In Pre-Quarters Of Japan Masters, India's Campaign Ends

"He's Doing A Fantastic Job": NEUFC Head Coach Juan Pedro Benali Hails Ajaraie's Stellar Form