WWE launches its official TikTok channel

San Francisco: The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has inked a partnership deal with Chinese short video making app TikTok's owner ByteDance Technology. Under this partnership, the WWE will share moments from in-ring matches as well as backstage action via exclusive daily content on its TikTok channel.

To kick off the partnership, the WWE is making available entrance themes for more than 30 superstars and 'Hall of Famers', including "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Ultimate Warrior, Becky Lynch, John Cena and Sasha Banks.

The themes and original entrance music will be integrated into TikTok's content library joining music from top artists, like Lil Nas X, Mariah Carey, Lizzo, and emerging artists like Arizona Zervas.

"This partnership offers a new level of engagement with the WWE content by enabling the TikTok community to create their own shareable stories tied to WWE's world renowned superstars," Jayar Donlan, WWE Executive Vice-President, Advanced Media, said on Thursday.

By offering the WWE's iconic entrances for TikTok users to play and make their own unique videos, the partnership provides fans a new way to engage with their favourite superstars.

"By capturing the passion and thrill of wrestling, the WWE is at the forefront of bringing together sports and entertainment in an unconventional and fun way. Through our partnership with the WWE, we're looking forward to bringing the excitement of the WWE experience to TikTok's global community," Mayan Scharf, Global Partnerships, TikTok said.