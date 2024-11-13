 WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker Helps Serie A Team Genoa FC Launch Club's First Ever Black Kit; Video
HomeSportsWWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker Helps Serie A Team Genoa FC Launch Club's First Ever Black Kit; Video

Undertaker appeared in both a teaser video and pictures modelling the jersey

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 12:47 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

It is very rare to witness WWE collaborating with sports like football. Recently Genoa FC who plies it's trade in Serie A which is top division of the Italian league collaborated with WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker to launch the club’s first-ever black kit. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared in both a teaser video and pictures modelling the jersey in posts across their social media accounts.

The collab is a part of the club’s ‘The Golden Dark Side of Genoa’ campaign, aimed at celebrating the city’s diverse culture. The club released a statement explaining the collaboration with the Undertaker. The statement said, “A lifetime on the ring before well-earned retirement, with a couple of electrifying comebacks. A spotlight in the Hall of Fame. Sparkling crowns of titles around his neck, even more impressive than a pride of lions. The aura of a hero, both for these and past generations, rests on shoulders that speak for themselves. Ladies and gentlemen, here’s The Undertaker."

This is also not the first time that the ‘Deadman’ has collaborated with a football event. Back in February this year, The Phenom made a shocking appearance at the Saudi Pro League finale between Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr and Al Hilal, where he revealed the championship trophy before kickoff. In fact, the entire entrance resembled exactly how The Undertaker used to enter the arena in WWE, featuring his trademark slow walk to the ring. Except this time, of course, he was walking to the centre circle.

What next for Genoa

Genoa are currently placed 17th place in the Serie A table, just two points off the bottom and fans will be hoping that the teams pefomes well following the international break after the launch of the new kit. Genoa return to action at home to Cagliari.

