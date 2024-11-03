 WTC Scenarios: Here's How Team India Can Reach The Final Despite 3-0 Series Defeat To New Zealand
WTC Scenarios: Here's How Team India Can Reach The Final Despite 3-0 Series Defeat To New Zealand

WTC Scenarios: Here's How Team India Can Reach The Final Despite 3-0 Series Defeat To New Zealand

India, who have lost their top spot in the WTC standings to Australia, made it to the last two finals.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Sunday, November 03, 2024, 06:10 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India's path to the World Test Championship (WTC) continues to get more challenging and the current scenario could be insurmountable for them to conquer. After a humiliating 3-0 series defeat to New Zealand on home soil, India will head to Australia for a gruelling five-Test tour and face a stiff task.

As it stands, India must beat Pat Cummins and co. by 5-0 or 4-0 Down Under to get their % points above 65. However, South Africa or Sri Lanka can still topple them. A 4-1 victory for India in Australia would attain them 64.1% points, but still they face threats from South Africa, Sri Lanka and New Zealand as all three are chasing final spots too.

India, who have lost their top spot in the WTC standings to Australia, made it to the last two finals. Australia had defeated them last year, while the Black Caps got the better of them in 2021.

