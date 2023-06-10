WTC Final: Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Says Rahul Dravid Is 'Absolutely Zero' As Coach

Rahul Dravid. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has blasted Team India coach Rahul Dravid for his tactics in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at the Kennington Oval. Basit also slammed India's bowling performance and identified lack of fitness in most players.

Team India were left chasing the game soon after Australia reached 327-3 on day one of the marquee event, headlined by Travis Head's counterattacking hundred. At the end of day three, Australia secured a 296-run lead with two days to go and six wickets left in their hand after bowling the opposition out for 296.

The 52-year-old underlined that he respects Dravid's achievements as a player, but has zero idea as coach.

"I am a huge Rahul Dravid fan, have always been and will remain. He is a class player, a legend. But as a coach, he is absolutely zero. You prepared turning pitches on India. Just answer me this. When India travelled to Australia, were there similar wickets? They had bouncy pitches, right? God knows what he was thinking. Jab upar wala akal baant raha tha toh pata nahi kaha pahaado ke peeche chhupe huye they," he said on his YouTube channel.

Basit Ali believes only a miracle can now save India from a defeat:

Basit also recognized Team India's lethargy throughout the 120 overs they fielded and that they should look to bowl Australia out cheaply in the fourth innings. He added:

"India lost the match the moment they chose to bowl worrying about the first two hours. And the kind of bowling that was on display was just like IPL. By lunch, the Indian bowlers appeared so happy as if they’d won the match. All India can do now is hope to get them out cheaply and hope for a miracle in the fourth innings. During the 120 overs that India fielded, I could see only 2-3 players being fit – Rahane, Kohli and Jadeja. The rest looked tired."

With already 296 ahead, Australia will look to further stretch their lead and set themselves up for declaration.