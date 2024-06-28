'Writing On 'The Wall'': Mumbai Police Praises Bond Between Virat Kohli And Rahul Dravid Amid T20 World Cup Semifinal

Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India coach Rahul Dravid was spotted consoling star batter Virat Kohli as he sat dejected in the dressing room after registering a single-figure score against England in the T20 World Cup semi-final in Guyana. With that the Mumbai Police posted a caption 'Writing On The ‘Wall’ by sharing a video of the same.

To follow his five-ball duck against Australia, the former Indian captain departed for 9 in the semi-final against England. Despite his failure, India romped to a convincing 68-run victory over the defending champions and have sealed their spot in the final against South Africa.

"When you've played cricket for 15 years, form is never a problem" - Rohit Sharma defends Virat Kohli

At the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma defended Virat Kohli, claiming that his string of low scores don't faze him and backs him to produce a big score in the decider.

"He (Kohli) is a quality player. Any player can go through that. We do understand his class and we do understand his importance in all these big games. Form is never a problem. When you've played cricket for 15 years, form is never a problem. He's looking good, the intent is there, he's probably saving for the final."

Should India beat South Africa in the final, it will be their 2nd T20 World Cup title.