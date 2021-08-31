Wrestling: Vinesh Phogat feels unwell, pulls out of world championship trials match

New Delhi, August 31: Star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Tuesday pulled out of her second-round trial match of the World Championships after feeling 'unwell' during the second bout in the 55kg category against Pinki.

The Haryana grappler was earlier handed a temporary ban by the Wrestling Federation of India owing to alleged indiscipline. The Wrestling Federation then withdrew the disciplinary charges against Vinesh, allowing her to compete in the World Championship trials.

Rio 2016 Olympic Games bronze medallist Sakshi Malik lost 3-6 to Manisha in the 62kg trials. Sakshi has been struggling with her form since last year. She even failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

In the men's field, Gaurav Baliyan (79kg), Yash (72kg), Shubham (57kg) and Ravinder (61kg) qualified for the World Championships winning the trials in their respective categories.

Ravinder (61kg), Naveen (130kg), Sushil (70kg), Sandeep (86kg) and Satyavart (97kg) also qualified for the World Championships.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 08:10 PM IST