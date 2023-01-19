e-Paper Get App
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshee Malik & Bajrang Punia meet Sports Minister Anurag Thakur amid allegations against WFI

The Sports Ministry has already sent a notice to the WFI and sought their response in the controversy within 72 hours.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 10:27 PM IST
Olympic wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshee Malik and Bajrang Punia reached the residence of Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday night to discuss issue of the allegations that they have levelled against Wrestling Federation of India and WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Anurag Thakur reached Delhi from Chandigarh late night after vowing strict action in the matter. The Sports Ministry has already sent a notice to the WFI and sought their response in the controversy within 72 hours.

"Allegations levelled by wrestlers are serious in nature. Taking swift action, Govt of India sent a notice to WFI and sought a reply within 72 hours.

"I will try to meet the wrestlers after I reach Delhi. We will talk & listen to them," Union Thakur said while he was in Chandigarh on Thursday evening.

Anurag Thakur, Babita Phogat Assure of Govt Intervention

Phogat, Malik and Punia have been protesting at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi for the past two days after accusing Brij Bhushan Singh and WFI coaches of sexual exploitation and abuse, which they allegedly did for several years.

The wrestlers went to Thakur's resident with BJP leader and former Commonwealth Games medalist Babita Phogat, who also assured of government intervention in the matter.

"I have assured them that the government is with them. I will see to it that their issues are resolved today," Babita said.

