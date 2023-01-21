Wrestlers Sexual Harassment Case: Sports Ministry suspends WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar after backlash

The Sports Ministry on Saturday suspended Wrestling Federation of India's assistant secretary Vinod Tomar amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accued of sexual harassment by the athletes.

This is the first action taken by the Ministry against one of WFI's officials after wrestlers protested against the federation and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan for several days at the jantar Mantar in Delhi.

The WFI has claimed that it is being run as per its constitution and "there is no scope for arbitrariness and mismanagement by any one individually, including the president" in the federation.

WFI Chief to Step Down

WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been asked to step aside from his post by the Sports Ministry. Brij Bhushan said he was ready to be hanged if found guilty and denied all the allegations of sexual harassment and abuse against him.

Wrestlers meet Sports Minister

The Indian government got involved in the matter after the wrestlers sat on a dharna and levelled the serious allegations against Brij Bhushan, who said that he's ready to be hanged if found guilty.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur met the wrestlers twice and heard their issues at his residence last week.

"It has been decided that an oversight committee will be formed, names for which will be announced tomorrow. The committee will complete its investigation within four weeks.

"It will thoroughly probe all the allegations be it financial or sexual harassment that have been levelled against WFI and its chief," Thakur said after the meeting that lasted close to five hours.

