Wrestlers Protest: Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia among others detained after scuffle with Delhi Police

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and other protesters were detained in New Delhi on Sunday following a scuffle with security personnel. The altercation occurred as they attempted to march towards the newly inaugurated Parliament building. Subsequently, the Delhi Police cleared the Jantar Mantar protest site, where the demonstrators had been staging a sit-in for over a month, and announced they would not be allowed to return.

Detentions and FIRs Filed by Delhi Police

The Delhi Police reported detaining around 700 people across the national capital, including 109 protesters at Jantar Mantar. While female detainees were released later in the evening, the police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the protest organizers and others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to rioting, assault, and obstructing public servants in the discharge of duty.

Opposition Parties Criticise Government's Handling of the Situation

Opposition parties criticized the central government for the alleged mistreatment of the wrestlers. The athletes had resumed their agitation against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, demanding his arrest for the alleged sexual harassment of several women grapplers, including a minor. Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi condemned the government's actions, describing it as the suppression of people's voices. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her dismay, stating that it was shameful to witness the mistreatment of the country's champions.

Heightened Security Measures and Unauthorised 'Mahapanchayat'

Stringent security measures were put in place after the wrestlers announced a women's 'Mahapanchayat' outside the Parliament, despite lacking permission for the event. Chaos ensued at the Jantar Mantar protest site, located just three kilometers away from the new Parliament building, as clashes broke out between protesters and police personnel. Wrestlers, including the Phogat sisters and Sakshi Malik, attempted to breach barricades, leading to shoving and pushing between the two sides.

Clearing of Protest Site and Removal of Belongings

Following the detention of wrestlers and protesters, the police commenced the process of clearing the protest site at Jantar Mantar. They removed cots, mattresses, coolers, fans, and the tarpaulin ceiling, along with other belongings belonging to the athletes.