Wrestler Sandeep Singh Mann books 74kg slot for next month's Olympic Qualifiers in Kazakhstan

New Delhi: National champion Sandeep Singh Mann booked the 74kg slot in the Indian wrestling team for the upcoming Asian Olympic Qualifiers, edging out comeback-man Narsingh Pancham Yadav and seasoned Amit Dhankar in the trials, held here on Tuesday. The 74kg being the most competitive category, bouts were close despite absence of two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, who opted to skip trials, saying he was not prepared.

Sandeep beat Dhankar 2-1 in the final bout, earning the right to be on the flight to Almaty, Kazakhstan where the Olympic Qualifiers will be held from April 9-11.

Sandeep had got the better of Narsingh Yadav 4-3 in the semi-finals. Amit had made the final after winning his semifinal against Jitender Kinha on criteria. He scored the last point in the 3-3 tie to emerge winner.