WrestleMania 36: Roman Reigns backs out of the 'Show of Shows' due to medical history with leukemia

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Roman Reigns has backed out of his bout against Goldberg for WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36 due to medical history with leukemia.

His low immunity system makes him a target for the deadly pandemic coronavirus which has claimed the lives of over 24,000 people. In United States, the positive cases numbers have risen to overtake China with over 81,000 people affected.

Ryan Satin, the person who revealed the news, also confirmed that WWE had granted Reigns his request and are already looking for a potential replacement for The Big Dog who was to face Goldberg for a title clash.

However, it is not confirmed who the replacement will be.

The 'Show of the Shows' WrestleMania will be held at the WWE Performance Center without fans, and is already being pre-taped. It will be a two-day affair on April 4 and 5 (April 5 and 6 in India).

Stephanie McMahon has made sure WWE is duly practicing its safely precautions to fight against the coronavirus.