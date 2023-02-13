e-Paper Get App
WPL Auction: Richa Ghosh 'wants to buy a flat in Kolkata' for parents to settle down after going to RCB for ₹1.90 crore

The 19-year-old Richa Ghosh was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping ₹1.90 crore at the WPL Auction 2023 on Monday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 13, 2023, 07:09 PM IST
article-image
India wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh enjoyed a massive pay-day in the Women Premier League (WPL) 2023 Auction in Mumbai.

The 19-year-old was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping ₹1.90 crore at the WPL Auction on Monday. RCB also bought opener Smriti Mandhana for ₹3.40 crore, the highest for any player in the auction.

The good news came after Ghosh starred for Team India in their opening encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa on Sunday.

Ghosh plans to buy a flat in Kolkata with the WPL money and wants her parents to settle down there.

Ghosh's dream for her parents

"All my parents wanted me to achieve was to play for India. I want to captain my team and win a major trophy for India.

"I want to buy a flat in Kolkata. I want my mother and father to settle down there. I want them to enjoy their life now.

"They have struggled a lot in their life, and they have worked hard a lot for me. Even now, my father does umpire. After the auction, I hope he doesn't have to work so hard," said Ghosh, who hails from Siliguri.

Jemi & Richa star for Team India

Ghosh, who was part of the maiden U-19 T20 World Cup-winning team last month, was one of the chief architects of India's 7-wicket win over Pakistan on Sunday as she, along with Jemimah Rodrigues, flayed the opposition bowling attack to help the Women in Blue complete their highest successful run chase in T20 WC history.

Ghosh and Rodrigues added 58 runs in their unbroken fifth-wicket partnership as India gunned down 150 in 19 overs to begin their campaign with a bang. Rodrigues top-scored with 53* while Ghosh made 31* off 20 balls.

Rodrigues was the third-most expensive player sold in the WPL Auction, going to Delhi Capitals for a whopping ₹2.20 crore.

