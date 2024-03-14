WPL 2024 Playoffs Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Eliminator & Final?

Meg Lanning. Harmanpreet and Smriti Mandhana | Credits: Twitter

Women's Premier League 2024 has moved to the playoffs after the conclusion of the league stage of the season, with Delhi Capitals directly securing berth in the Final after defeating Gujarat Giants on Wednesday, March 13 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Apart from Delhi Capitals, the defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore too secured playoffs berth and both team will square off in the eliminator in order to qualify for title clash against Meg Lanning-side.

Delhi Capitals secured direct qualification for the Final after finishing on the top of the points table with 12 points, while Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore finished at 2nd and 3rd positions with 10 and 8 points respectively.

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians are into playoffs for the second consecutive WPL season while Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to book their berth for the first time. Smriti Mandhana-led side had a disappointing campaign in the last WPL season as they finished 4th in the points table with just 2 wins and six losses.

However, Royal Challengers Bangalore made improvement in their game and qualified for the playoffs in WPL 2024. Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants and UP Warrioz have been knocked out of the tournament after finishing 4th and 5th in the league. UPW qualified for the playoffs in the last WPL season but lost to Mumbai Indians in the eliminator.

When to watch WPL 2024 Eliminator and Final?

The Eliminator between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on March 15. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 7 pm.

The Final will bebetween Delhi Capitals and Winner of Eliminator on March 17. The timing of the title clash will be the same as Eliminator.

Where to watch WPL 2024 Eliminator and Final?

The Eliminator and Final will be live telecasted on Sports18. Those who prefer to watch playoffs on OTT can watch them on Jio Cinema app or jiocinema.com