WPL 2023: Opening match rescheduled, Gujarat Giants lose Diandra Dottin

The opening match of the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants has been recheduled by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

The BCCI informed on Saturday that the match will begin at 8 pm and the toss will take place half-an-hour before the first ball is bowled in the inaugural edition of the WPL 2023.

Bollywood stars Kiara Adavani and Kriti Sanon will perform at the opening ceremony before the tournament begins.

WPL match to begin at 8pm

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"The historic TATA Women’s Premier League kickstarts with a marquee clash between the Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians at the D Y Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

"The inaugural game will have a rescheduled start and will commence at 08.00 PM IST on Saturday. The toss will take place at 07.30 PM IST.

"The gates will open for fans at 4.00 PM IST and they will be able to witness the grand opening ceremony which will start at 6:25 PM IST.

"Adding glitz and glamour to the tournament opener will be Bollywood stars – Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon. To top it all, singer-songwriter AP Dhillon will be performing some of his musical chartbusters on-stage that is bound to leave the audience enthralled," the BCCI release stated.

Gujarat Giants suffer injury blow

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Gujarat Giants suffered a major injury blow even before the first ball is bowled as West Indies star Deandra Dotting has been ruled out of the entire tournament due to a medical situation.

The Giants have replaced her with Australian all-rounder Kim Garth, who had remained unsold at the WPL Auction.

Giants had bought Dottin at the auction for ₹60 lakh (US$ 73,000 approx. at the time) after bidding started for her at a base price of ₹50 lakh.

Read Also BCCI Secretary Jay Shah unveils WPL mascot 'Shakti'