'Wouldn't Put That Down To Our Preparation': Mitchell Marsh On Australia's Batting Collapse On Day 1 Of Perth Test

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh opened up on his team's poor batting performance on the first day of the opening Test match of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 at the Optus Stadium on Friday.

The Indian pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and debutant

Harshit Rana brought back India in the game with a stellar performance leaving Australia reeling at 67/7 on the first day of the 1st Test.

Players like Steve Smith (0), Marnus Labuschange (2), Travis Head (11), Usman Khawaja (8) and Marsh (6) himself failed to deliver after India was restricted to 150 in the first innings.

"I felt really well prepared. I played two Shield games and was trying to get my body right to be able to bowl a bit. I think we've all felt really well. prepared.

There are different ways of going about it and I think it's harsh to probably judge yourself one day when you, you know, you come up against a spell-like Jasprit Bumrah and the rest of their bowlers. I wouldn't put that down to our preparation," Hazelwood said in a video posted by Sen Cricket on X.

Recapping the first session of the Perth Test on Day 2,

Australia started the second day at 67/7, with Mitchell Starc (6*) and Alex Carey (19*) unbeaten.

Skipper Jasprit Bumrah struck for India early, removing in-form wicketkeeper Carey for 21 in 31 balls, with three fours. He was caught behind by keeper Rishabh Pant. It also brought up Bumrah's 11th five-wicket haul in Tests. Australia was 70/8.

In the 33rd over, Harshit Rana got the wicket of Nathan Lyon for just five runs. Lyon could not pick up the short ball and tried to steer it past third man, but it hit his glove and went to KL Rahul in the slips. Australia was 79/9.

Following this, Starc and Hazlewood frustrated Indian bowlers by putting up the first decent partnership of their innings. While Hazlewood blocked pretty much everything, Starc would let out a hit now and then. They took Australia to the 100-run mark in 45.4 overs.

The wait for a wicket finally came to an end after 110 balls, with Starc skying one in the air and the ball was caught by Pant easily. Starc's patient and defiant 26 in 112 balls, with two fours, came to an end.

India bundled out Australia for 104 runs in 51.2 overs. Bumrah (5/30) was the pick of the bowlers for India, bowling fantastically for his 18 overs. Rana also took 3/48 in 15.3 overs. Mohammed Siraj (2/20) also got crucial two scalps of Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Marsh in his 13 overs.

India won the toss and opted to bat first. They lost wickets at regular intervals, with KL Rahul (26 in 74 balls, with three fours) being the only batter in the top order who could survive for long. Rishabh Pant (37 in 78 balls, with three fours and a six) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (41 in 59 balls, with six fours and a six) put on an important 48-run stand for the seventh wicket that took India to 150/10.

Josh Hazlewood was the top wicket-taker for the Aussies, taking 4/29.

Thanks to a four-wicket haul by Bumrah, Australia ended the day one struggling at 67/7. None of the top six batters could touch the 20-run mark.