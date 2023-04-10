'Worried for my son...': Yash Dayal's father on GT bowler's horrific last over vs KKR

Yash Dayal was the unfortunate bowler at the receiving end of Rinku Singh's wrath as the Kolkata Knight Riders batter smashed five sixes in a row against the Gujarat Titans bowler to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in the Indian Premier League match on Sunday night.

GT were in a strong position till the final over in which Yash Dayal needed to defend 29 runs off 6 balls. The first delivery at Umesh Yadav went for a single after which carnage followed.

Dayal saw the next five balls go over the ropes as KKR and Rinku Singh completely stunned the Titans and shocked the home fans present at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Even his father Chandarpal Dayal was concerned for his son and told some of their relatives who went to watch the match to go and speak to the cricketer.

'He can become a touch numb'

"I told them to go and motivate him. Pick-up his morale. He would be understandably depressed. Please go. He speaks very little. He is an introvert, and in such situations, he can become a touch numb," Chandarpal told The Indian Express.

"I have been a cricketer but being a father, mother is something else. I did get a bit depressed, 'kyun hua, kaise hua... (why it happened, how it happened), the mind was in a loop, worried for my son."

'This is not some new thing in cricket'

Chandrapal then revealed the conversation he had with Yash after the match and how he tried to encourage his son after the heartbreaking performance against KKR.

"Ghabraana nahi (Don't get scared). I then said: 'This is not some new thing in cricket. Bowlers getting hit. It has happened to big bowlers. Just do hard work, see where you made mistakes, but remember this is not the first time it has happened in cricket. Big players like Malinga, Stuart Broad have gone through the situation'," he said.