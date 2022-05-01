Worli SC Silver Jubilee Ajit Naik U-14 cricket tournament starts on Monday

The Worli Sports Club, which advocates the motto ‘Catch them Young, Watch them Grow’, has dedicated the last 24 years towards the development of young cricketers in Mumbai. The enthusiastic management of the Worli Sports Club is determined to ensure that the Silver Jubilee edition of the 25th Ajit Naik Memorial Under-14 cricket tournament 2022, organised by WSC under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association is better and more competitive. This tournament, which is the basis of selection trials for the MCA U-14 team, is scheduled to commence from May 2 to 17, 2022.

Sixteen zonal teams from all across Mumbai and the distant suburbs on both the western and central lines have been divided into four groups, namely T.S. Naidu Group, Ajit Naik Group, Naresh Sahani Group, and Bernard Santiago Group. The team that finished atop each group will progress to the semi-finals and the winner will contest the grand final.

WSC has identified good cricket grounds in Virar (Western suburbs) and Kalyan and Dombivali (Central suburbs) and for the first-time ever teams from those areas have been clubbed in one group so that they would play their respective league matches on those grounds.

“It would be less of a burden for the young boys as they would not have to travel long distances to play their matches. This would ensure better performances from the youngsters as they will not have to bother about the grind of boarding the crowded trains and the arduous journey,” said Ganesh Iyer, WSC Vice-President.

All matches will be played over a two-day period and as per MCA playing conditions.

The groupings:

T.S. Naidu Group: Azad Maidan, Elf Oval, JVPD Juhu, Goregaon Sports.

Ajit Naik Group: Mahul, Matunga, Chembur, Nerul.

Naresh Sahani Group: Vasai, Nalasopara, Tarapur, Chinchani.

Bernard Santiago Group: Thane, Dombivali, Badlapur, Kalyan.

