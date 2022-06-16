World's sexiest footballer Ana Maria Markovic is not happy with the tag

Switzerland-born Ana Maria Markovic is named the world's sexiest footballer, but the Croatian reveals the tag attracts unwanted attention.

Ana, who plays as a forward, won her first cap for Croatia last year and that's when she started getting attention, but not for her football.

She admitted that though the attention has been positive, it has its downside too.

"I liked the articles that called me the most beautiful footballer or one of the most beautiful because it makes me happy to hear that I am beautiful. But then newspaper articles appeared in which I was described as the sexiest footballer. I didn't like that,” Ana was quoted as saying by the British tabloid the Sun.

"After that, a lot of people wrote to me pretending to be managers, and I know exactly what they want from me. They've never seen me play football and only look at the outside. I find that a great pity. I think such people should find out more beforehand and see what I can do in terms of football."

Ana revealed she has received explicit pictures on social media. "There are a few pictures like that, it's really ugly. I don't know why a person does something like that, but I just make fun of it with my colleagues. Sometimes funny messages come from people who write that they want to serve me and, for example, want to clean the cams of my soccer shoes after training," the footballer said.

