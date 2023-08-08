World Youth Team Championships: India U-31 Team Wins Bronze

The Indian U-31 team. |

The World Youth Team Championships came to an end yesterday at Veldhoven, Netherlands. Four Indian teams represented India at the 18th World Youth Team Championships in the U-16, U21, U-26 and U-31 categories. After the league phase played between 31st July to 04th Aug.

8 of the top teams in each category moved to the knockout phase. The Indian U-31 team beat Bulgaria to reach the semi-finals but lost narrowly to the eventual winners France. However, shrugging off the debacle of the semi-finals, they came back strongly to beat a strong Chinese team that had topped the league stage 112-104 in the playoffs and earned a podium finish for the Bronze Medal.

Bridge is one of the foremost mind-sports in the world and is also going to be a part of the forthcoming Asian Games to be held in China in September this year. The Indian senior teams will also be competing at the World Championships in Marrakech later this month.

Indian U-31 team composition:

The Indian U-31 team is being led by their coach and non-playing Captain Shib Nath Deysarkar, who was a gold medal winner at the Jakarta Asian Games in 2018, and is represented by 3 pairs namely, Sayantan Kushari- Sagnik Roy, Pritam das – Souvik Kar, and Swarnashish Chatterjee - Wrik Chakraborty.