World Tour Platinum Australian Open: Indians win double bronze

Melbourne: The Indian pair of G Sathiyan and Anthony Amalraj ended their World Tour Platinum Australian Open with a bronze medal in the men's doubles competition on Friday. They went down 12-14, 9-11, 8-11 to the top-seeded Korean pair of Jeoung Youngsik and Lee Sangsu in the semifinals.

This was the first ever medal for India in the Australian Open. The Indian duo had beaten the other Korean pair in fray, Jang Woojin and Lim Jonghoon, in the quarterfinals, 5-11, 11-6, 14-12, 11-8 on Friday.