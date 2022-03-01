World Taekwondo revokes Russia President Vladmir Putin's black belt over Ukraine attack

The governing body for the sport of taekwondo has revoked Russian President Vladimir Putin's black belt over his country's invasion of Ukraine.

World Taekwondo said in a statement Monday that its has withdraw the honorary 9th dan black belt conferred to Putin in November of 2013, stating his attack on Ukraine goes against its vision of "peace is more precious than triumph" as well as its values of respect and tolerance.

The belt was given to Putin, a known sports and martial arts enthusiast, by WTF President Chungwon Choue during a 2013 visit to Seoul, South Korea, in recognition of his work in developing the sport in Russia.

The sport's governing body added it has also barred the displaying of Russian or Belarusian national flags and the playing of their anthems at tournaments. It along with the European Taekwondo Union will also not organize or recognize any taekwondo events in either country, it said.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 03:43 PM IST