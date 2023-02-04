World Taekwondo President Cup Europe 2023: Rupa Bayor bags Indias 1st Gold medal

Rupa Bayor of India ,Arunachal Pradesh bags Indias 1st Gold medal at the World Taekwondo President Cup Europe 2023. Rupa becomes the 1st Indian to win a Gold medal at WT grade 2 ranked sanctioned event in the Senior 1 Taekwondo Poomsae category.

WT is recognized International Fedaration of the International Olympic Committe.The championship was held in Istanbul Turkey on the 1st February 2023. Rupa has been currently training for the last 2 years at Indo Korean Taekwondo Academy in Mumbai and preparing for her participation at Asian Games with Coach Abhishek Dubey.

Rupa says "I am extremely happy to see the Indian flag at the top of the podium at the prestigious WT President Cup. I want to thank my Coach and physio Abhishek Sir and Akshay Sir for thier constant support."

"Also the Welspun group for supporting my training and the sports Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Mr. Mama Natung for supporting me at the President Cup. I am also grateful to my family members, the Neba society and Shri Tanya Soki for supporting my championship participation."

Rupa continues her winning streak after her bronze medal win at the 2022 WT Croatia Open and now aims to win the Asian Games and World championships in 2023 and 2024. Rupa's Coach Abhishek Dubey says that ' her hunger and desire to win a gold at the highest level has made this feat possible. This medal has certainly made India's presence felt at the International circuit in the seniors division too