World Table Tennis Day: Top-5 sensational triumphs by Indians at Ultimate Table Tennis

Sathiyan’s stunning show

Reigning national champion Gnanasekaran Sathiyan was one of the big finds of the inaugural season of Ultimate Table Tennis in 2017. The Tamil Nadu paddler made headlines when he shocked World No. 8 Wong Chun Ting of Hong Kong 2-1 while representing Dabang Smashers T.T.C. Interestingly Sathiyan was ranked 110 in the world when he defeated Ting. With this victory, he showed his remarkable skill set and swift gameplay. Two years later the Indian faced off once again against the same opponent and this time it was at an international event —the 2019 ITTF Asian Cup. Sathiyan capitalised on the confidence gained from the victory in UTT and went on to register one of the biggest wins of his international career with the 12-10, 10-12, 11-5, 11-6, 11-8 scoreline against the World Cup bronze medallist. With some impressive performances he also achieved a career-best 24th rank — highest ever for an Indian.