World No 3 shuttler Sukant Kadam through to the finals at Peru Para-Badminton International

World No 3 Sukant Kadam reached the finals of the Peru Para-Badminton International. The ace shuttler is all set to face Singapore's Chee Hiong Ang in the finals in the SL4 category

IANSUpdated: Sunday, December 04, 2022, 01:18 PM IST
article-image
Sukant Kadam eased past Guatemala's Raul Anguiano in the semifinals with a score line of 21-10 and 21-12 |
World No 3 Sukant Kadam has reached the finals of the Peru Para Badminton International. The ace shuttler is all set to face Singapore's Chee Hiong Ang in the finals in the SL4 category. Sukant Kadam has beaten Chee Hiong Ang in their last 2 meet.

Sukant Kadam eased past Guatemala's Raul Anguiano in the semifinals with a score line of 21-10 and 21-12. The match lasted for 20 minutes and Sukant completely outplayed his opponent. In the finals the shuttler is all set to face Singapore's Chee Hiong Ang which will take place tomorrow.

