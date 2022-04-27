World No. 1 Iga Swiatek pulls out of the Madrid Open with injury concern

Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from this week’s Madrid Open with an arm problem.

The world No 1 has been dominating the WTA Tour in recent weeks, after assuming top spot in the rankings following the shock retirement of Ashleigh Barty.

The 20-year-old Polish star is in the midst of a 23-match win streak after winning her fourth consecutive title at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart last week, but she has opted to take a step away from the tour after playing so many matches in quick succession.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 04:37 PM IST