World Cup 2019: England vs Australia 3rd warm-up match live telecast, online streaming, when and where to watch in India

England and Australia will lock horns in the warm-up game today. The clash will be among the World Cup red-hot favorites English side and Aussies, who have made a great comeback in cricket from the start of this year. England has shown great class in their recent ODI series against Pakistan, where they won 5-0. Moreover, they also scored 300+ runs in every match, which shows the strong depth in their batting. Eoin Morgan, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow are among top performers in the batting zone, and the support of Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad in the bowling is a bonus.

Australia, who came to limelight with their recent ODI victories against Pakistan, is even more powerful with the return of David Warner and Steve Smith. The IPL 2019 also helped some the Aussie stars to step up their performances and their confidence level is back after serving long lump of form.

England squad: Eoin Morgan (C), Jason Roy, Joe Root, James Vince, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (WK), Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (WK), Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon.

When and where will the warm-up match between England and Australia be played?

The match will be played at The Rose Bowl, Southampton stadium on 25th May 2019 from 3 PM (IST) onwards.

When and where to watch the warm-up match between England and Australia?

The match will live telecast on Star Sports network from 3 PM onwards.

Where to live streaming of the warm-up match between England and Australia?

The match will live stream on Hotstar.