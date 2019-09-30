World Championships: Indians finishes 7th

DOHA: The Indian 4x400m mixed relay team finished seventh in the final race of the World Championships with a season best effort here. The team of Muhammed Anas, V K Vismaya, Jisna Mathew and Tom Nirmal Noah clocked 3 minute 15.77 seconds to finish seventh in the field of eight countries on Sunday.
It was just a tad slower than the 3:15.71 clocked by the Indian team while winning gold in the Asian Games last year. United States took the gold in world record timing of 3:09.34 in the event which was making debut in the championships. Jamaica (3:11.78) and Bahrain (3:11.82) secured the silver and bronze respectively.
The Indian team had finished third in its heat and seventh overall on Saturday with a timing of 3:16.14 to qualify for the finals.
