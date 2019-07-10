Sports

Updated on IST

World Boxing Championships: Amit Panghal to lead India's challenge

By PTI

Amit Panghal rode on his Asian Championships gold to get a direct entry, while Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Manish Kaushik edged past Shiva Thapa in India's eight-strong squad for the World Boxing Championships in September.

TWITTER
TWITTER

Recent Stories

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in