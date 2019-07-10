World Boxing Championships: Amit Panghal to lead India's challenge

<p><strong>New Delhi: </strong>Amit Panghal rode on his Asian Championships gold to get a direct entry, while Commonwealth Games silver-medallist Manish Kaushik edged past Shiva Thapa in India's eight-strong squad for the World Boxing Championships in September. </p><p>Manish claimed the newly-created 63kg category spot in the team ahead of four-time Asian medallist Shiva in the national trials for the big event to be held in Ekaterinburg, Russia from September 7 to 21. Amit (52kg) was given a place in the squad for winning a gold at the Asian Championships which was the original criterion for selection.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>