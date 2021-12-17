World Badminton Championship: Kidambi Srikanth downs Mark Caljouw to make semis, assures medal for India

Kidambi Srikanth defeated Mark Caljouw to cruise into the semi-finals of the ongoing BWF World Championships on Friday in Huelva.

Former world number one Indian thrashed the Dutch shuttler by 21-8, 21-7 in a contest that lasted for just 26 minutes. With this win, Kidambi Srikanth confirmed India's first medal at the 2021 World Championships and also his first-ever World Championships podium. This is also India's third medal at the Worlds in men's singles.

The seeded 12th Indian raced to an 11-5 lead into the first mid-game interval. The Indian badminton player who was looking sharp throughout the match closed the first game at 21-8.

Caljouw tried to dig deep in the second game, however, Srikanth maintained his dominance to finish the contest by pocketing the game 21-7.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 04:46 PM IST