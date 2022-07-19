e-Paper Get App

World Athletics Championships: Avinash Sable finishes 11th in 3000m steeplechase final

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 12:55 PM IST
article-image
India's Avinash Sable | Pic: Twitter

India's Avinash Sable finished 11th in the final of the men's 3000m steeplechase event with a disappointing show on the fourth day of competitions at the World Championships.

The 27-year-old Sable clocked 8:31.75, way below his season's and personal best of 8:12.48, which is a national record.

He had qualified for the final after finishing third in heat number 3 and seventh overall with a time of 8:18.75.

Sable had finished 13th in the last edition of the championships in Doha in 2019 with the then national record time of 8:21.37.

Morocco's season leader and reigning Olympic champion Soufiane El Bakkali won the gold with a time of 8:25.13 while Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma, who won silver in both the Tokyo Games and last World Championships, finished second in 8:26.01.

Kenya's defending champion Conseslus Kipruto was third with a time of 8:27.92.

Sable has been on a national record-breaking spree in recent times. His latest best was 8:12.48 when he finished fifth at the prestigious Diamond League Meeting in Rabat last month.

Read Also
Indians are no less capable than foreign athletes, says steeplechase national record holder Avinash...
article-image
HomeSportsWorld Athletics Championships: Avinash Sable finishes 11th in 3000m steeplechase final

RECENT STORIES

'India is worried': EAM S Jaishankar briefs MPs during all-party meeting on Sri Lanka crisis

'India is worried': EAM S Jaishankar briefs MPs during all-party meeting on Sri Lanka crisis

See pics: India cricketer Rishabh Pant turns Munna Bhaiya of Mirzapur

See pics: India cricketer Rishabh Pant turns Munna Bhaiya of Mirzapur

'12 Shiv Sena MPs have joined me; PM Modi supporting BJP-Shiv Sena govt in Maharashtra': Eknath...

'12 Shiv Sena MPs have joined me; PM Modi supporting BJP-Shiv Sena govt in Maharashtra': Eknath...

Subodh Jaiswal opposes PIL seeking his removal as CBI chief, says it's been filed out of 'vendetta'...

Subodh Jaiswal opposes PIL seeking his removal as CBI chief, says it's been filed out of 'vendetta'...

Watch Video: England all-rounder Ben Stokes takes the field for the last time in ODIs

Watch Video: England all-rounder Ben Stokes takes the field for the last time in ODIs