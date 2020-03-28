Workout from home: Tennis star Leander Paes and his partner to share fitness lessons on Instagram

"Hey guys, as you know my job is all about fitness, health, and working out. So this afternoon I have asked my friend and doubles' partner Matt Ebden from Australia to join me at 3.30 pm (IST) and work out at home. Matt has put a few exercises together and so have I. All you need is a mat, towel, little space, chair, and a bottle of water. We are going to have some fun," he said in the video posted on twitter.

Tennis, like almost every other sport around the world, has come to a standstill during the global crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The French Open has already been postponed to September and the Wimbledon is also in line to get postponed or even cancelled.

There are over 6 lakh reported cases around the world and over 27,000 people have died from it.

In India there are at least 775 active COVID-19 cases in India as on Saturday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said, taking the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country to 873.

Besides 778 active cases, the country has reported 19 casualties so far while 78 persons have recovered or been discharged from hospital.

(with inputs from IANS)