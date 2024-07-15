'Won't Be There In Pakistan': George Bailey Rules Out David Warner's Return For 2025 Champions Trophy

Australia's national selector, George Bailey, confirmed that David Warner is not in consideration for next year's ICC Champions Trophy, which will be held in Pakistan. Warner's international retirement has come in parts over the last year. He brought the curtain down in Test format in December 2023 after Australia's three-match red-ball series against Pakistan.

He announced his retirement from the 50-over format after their record-extending sixth ODI World Cup in India last year. Last month, he had his last dance in international circuit after the Baggy Greens crashed out of the T20 World Cup in the Super 8 stage.

Last week, in an Instagram post, Warner left the door ajar by making himself available for the Champions Trophy 2025.

"I will continue to play franchise cricket for a while, and I am also open to playing for [Australia] in the Champions Trophy if selected," he posted on Instagram.

"He's had a wonderful career, can't celebrate it enough" - George Bailey on David Warner

However, Bailey confirmed that Warner won't be in Australia management's plans as they look to prepare for the tournament.

"Our understanding is that David is retired, and [he] should be commended on what has been an incredible career across all three formats. Certainly, our planning is that he won't be there in Pakistan," Bailey said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"You never know when Bull's joking... think he's just stirring the pot a bit. He's had a wonderful career, can't celebrate it enough, and think as time goes by, his legacy of what he has done for Australia and we reflect back on that, the legend of a player is only going to continue to grow. But as far as this team goes and the journey to transition to some different players, in his case across all three formats, it's going to be exciting," he added.