Women's World Cup: Jhulan Goswami becomes first women's cricketer to take 250 wickets in ODIs

India's Jhulan Goswami, already the leading wicket-taker in limited overs internationals, achieved yet another milestone by becoming the first bowler in women's cricket to take 250 wickets in One-day Internationals.

The 39-year-old accomplished the feat when she dismissed England opener Tammy Beaumont during their ongoing ICC Women's World Cup tie in New Zealand on Wednesday.

With her latest feat, Jhulan also became the seventh Indian overall (men's and women's) to take 250 wickets or more in the 50-over format. She joins an elite list comprising the likes of Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath, Ajit Agarkar, Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh and Kapil Dev.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 11:12 AM IST