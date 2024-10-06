 Women's T20 World Cup: Where & Where To Watch IND W vs PAK W Match Online And TV
Women's T20 World Cup: Where & Where To Watch IND W vs PAK W Match Online And TV

With this shaky start, India must now secure victories in every remaining group match to advance to the next round.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 09:10 AM IST
article-image
India Women's team need to beat Pakistan Women's team to keep their semi-final chances alive | Image: X

Harmanpreet Kaur and her team find themselves in a challenging position in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 following their opening match loss to New Zealand on Friday. The Women in Blue delivered a disappointing performance, failing to match New Zealand's intensity and getting outplayed across all facets of the game.

With this shaky start, India must now secure victories in every remaining group match to advance to the next round. Their next challenge comes in the form of arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday.

India will be looking towards their experienced batters like Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet and Jemimah Rodrigues to step up for the crucial clash.

While Pakistan has struggled against India historically, having won only three times in their encounters, they are entering this match with renewed confidence after their victory over Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka. Harmanpreet Kaur and her team will aim to leverage their record and assert their dominance once again on the field.

IND W vs PAK W live streaming details

Where will the IND W vs PAK W  Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match be played? 

The IND W vs PAK W match of the T20 World Cup will take place at the Dubai International Stadium. 

What time will IND W vs PAK W  Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match begin?

The IND W vs PAK W  Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 3:30 PM IST

Which channel will telecast IND W vs PAK W Women's T20 World Cup Match

The live telecast of the IND W vs PAK W T20 World Cup match will be available on Star Sports

Where to livestream stream IND W vs PAK W Women's T20 World Cup match

The IND W vs PAK W Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 cricket match will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

