Women's T20 WC: Team India Lands In Dubai And Bumps Into South Superstar Rana Daggubati At Airport; Video

It was pure coincidence that Rana Daggubati was at the same Terminal where the Indian team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, landed just a while later.

Rohan SenUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 09:38 PM IST
The Indian women's cricket team got a pleasant surprise at the Dubai airport on Wednesday when they got a chance to meet south superstar Rana Daggubati.

It was pure coincidence that Rana was at the same Terminal lounge where the Indian team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, landed just a while later.

The special meeting was captured by the Indian board's social media team which even let Daggubati wish the squad good luck for the World Cup starting October 3

"I just bumped into these amazing people at the airport, and I am wishing them all the very best," Daggubati said in the video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The Indian team will open their campaign in the tournament against New Zealand Women in Dubai on October 5. Harmanpreet's side will also face Australia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Group A before the knockout stage begins.

India will be looking for their maiden Women's World Cup title, having finished runners-up just once in the past in 2020. India have also played WODI World Cup final in 2017.

But the skipper is confident heading into the World Cup, which was shifted to the UAE due to the unrest in Bangladesh.

"This is the best team we are going forward with. The players have been playing together for a long time. For us we came so close last time and lost in semis (2023).

"We have ticked all the boxes in terms of preparation compared to the small things were not there maybe in earlier editions," said Harmanpreet at the pre-departure press conference for the T20 World Cup beginning October 3.

