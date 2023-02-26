Women's T20 WC: Australia complete 'three-peat', outplay South Africa to lift record-extending 6th title

Australia continued their winning ways on Sunday to beat South Africa by 19 runs and clinch their sixth Women's T20 World Cup title in Cape Town.

Chasing a modest target of 157 for victory, hosts South Africa were restricted to 137 for 6 in 20 overs thanks to a clinical bowling performance from the Aussie women.

South African opener Laura Wolvaardt was the only batter who managed to contribute significantly to the team's cause while the rest failed to deal with the Aussie attack.

Wolvaardt scored 61 off 48 balls with five boundaries and three sixes while Chloe Tryon played a 23-ball 25 cameo while the rest couldn't even manage to score more than 11 runs which led to their downfall.

Ashleigh Gardner, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown and Jess Jonassen picked up a wicket each for Australia to cap off a memorable show with the ball.

This is the second time Australia have completed a hat-trick of T20 WC titles after winning it three times in a row in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

'Amazing game' says Ellyse Perry

"Amazing game. Huge thank you to the crowd for the atmosphere. I know it didn't go well for them. But was good to be a part of this.

"It was up and down in our bowling innings. Wolvaardt batted exceptionally well and her partnership with Chloe put them in it. It was tense till we broke that partnership," said AUS all-rounder Ellyse Perry.

Beth Mooney blitz powers Australia

Earlier, opener Beth Mooney's unbeaten 74 power Australia to 156 for 6 in 20 overs after captain Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bat first at the Newlands stadium.

Gardner also contributed with 29 runs during her 46-run second-wicket partnership with Mooney, who hit 9 fours and a six during her 53-ball knock.

Shabnim Ismail and Marizanne Kapp managed to take a couple of wickets each but overall, the hosts failed to keep the Aussies to a total they could have chased on the wicket.

