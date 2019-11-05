Women's T-20 Cricket Tournament: Payyade Sports Club to clash with Mumbai Police

Mumbai: Boosted by an unbeaten 53 by opener Radhika Thakkar, Payyade Sports Club defended a score of 117-7 as they got the better of Gay Cavaliers by 46 runs to march into the final of the Ajit Ghosh Memorial Women's T-20 Cricket Tournament at the Shivaji Park Gymkhana, here on Monday.

They take on Mumbai Police Gymkhana who scored a emphatic 56-run win over Sporting Union Club on Tuesday, in the only tournament for women in Mumbai is being supported by the Kalyandas Memorial Sports Foundation and LIC of India.