Women's T-20 Cricket Tournament: Payyade Sports Club to clash with Mumbai Police

Mumbai: Boosted by an unbeaten 53 by opener Radhika Thakkar, Payyade Sports Club defended a score of 117-7 as they got the better of Gay Cavaliers by 46 runs to march into the final of the Ajit Ghosh Memorial Women's T-20 Cricket Tournament at the Shivaji Park Gymkhana, here on Monday.
They take on Mumbai Police Gymkhana who scored a emphatic 56-run win over Sporting Union Club on Tuesday, in the only tournament for women in Mumbai is being supported by the Kalyandas Memorial Sports Foundation and LIC of India.
Payyade's decision to bat first didn't seem justified despite having small partnerships aiding them to some extent. But opener Radhika Thakkar with a dour half-century in 61 balls helped them to a total that seemed inadequate.
Gay Cavaliers were in the game initially as the top three reached double figures. All-rounder Janhavi Kate who had earlier bagged 3-25, top scored with 21. The Cavaliers folded up for 72 in 17.5 overs.
Brief scores: Payyade SC 117-7 in 20 overs (Radhika Thakkar 53 n.o, Janhavi Kate 3-25) bt Gay Cavaliers 71 in 17.5 overs (Zeal D'Mello 18, Janhavi Kate 21, Mahi Thakkar 2-16, Niloufer Nayak 2-7, Amrita Parab 3-16) PoM: Radhika Thakkar
