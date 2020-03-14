Women's Pro Golf Tour: Gursimar Badwal finally ends title drought

Gursimar Badwal ended a 14-month title drought with a superb three-under 69 that saw her complete a fine rally and win the sixth leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour here on Friday.

Gursimar, whose last win came in the second leg of the 2019 season in Pune, had opened the tournament with a disappointing seven-over 79 and was T-13 after the first day.

She recovered from there with 67-69 in the second and final round to total one-under 215 and emerge a winner by two shots over Saaniya Sharma (67) and Vani Kapoor (72).

Vani may not have been able to win her second title but she did have the consolation of taking over the lead in the Hero Order of Merit after the erstwhile leader, Amandeep Drall had to withdraw from the final round.